Support Swells For Wayne Family After Losing Dog In Fire

A Wayne family is on the mend after a fire damaged their home on Saturday, May 4 killing their beloved dog, Cali.

Andrea Jobst and her family lost their dog in a fire that damaged their home.

 Photo Credit: George Fen, GoFundMe
The two-alarm fire on Lenox Road injured two firefighters, first responders at the scene said, though Andrea Jobst and her three children were able to safely escape the home, according to a fundraiser set up to support the family.  

"They are mourning the loss of their cherished dog Cali," Jennifer Graf, who organized the fundraiser said. "Cali was not just a pet but a beloved member of their family, having grown up alongside Andrea's children. 

"The bond between Cali and the family was deep, and they are devastated by this profound loss. Coping with the absence of Cali adds an extra layer of grief as they navigate rebuilding their lives from scratch after losing their home and belongings."

The fundraiser aims to assist Andrea and her children with temporary housing, clothing, essential items, and the rebuilding of their home. As of Wednesday, May 8, more than $70,000 has been raised. 

"This is an opportunity for our community to rally together and show solidarity with a family that has consistently been a source of support for others," Graf said. 

To view the fundraiser, click here.

