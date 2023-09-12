Supermarket Brawl: Worker At Bergen Shop-Rite Beaten With Chair, Choked Out, Arrest Made

Leslie A. Mann, 53, grabbed the chair during an argument with a fellow privately contracted employee at the West Passaic Street supermarket, Police Capt. James DePreta said.

Mann, of Riverdale, hit the co-worker over the head with the chair several times, then punched him in the chest, knocking him to the floor, the captain said.

He then choked the victim with his hands until he lost consciousness, DePreta said.

Several co-workers finally pulled Mann off, the captain said.

The victim at first went to an urgent care facility and then to Hackensack University Medical Center with swelling of his head, bruising on his chest and cuts on his arms and elbows, DePreta said.

Mann took off, he said.

Detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Detective Brian Gallina reviewed store surveillance video of the Sept. 7 attack and interviewed the victim and witnesses before obtaining a warrant for Mann's arrest, DePreta said.

Mann surrendered to police on Monday, Sept. 11, he said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

