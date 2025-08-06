Super Sturgeon Moon Will Rise With Biggest, Brightest Glow Of Summer: Here's Timing

Unlike an ordinary full moon, a supermoon occurs when our satellite reaches or nears perigee — its closest orbital point to Earth — making it appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it hangs at apogee.

This month’s lunar show peaks precisely at 3:55 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 9, but astronomers say the moon will seem full and strikingly luminous from Thursday evening, Aug. 7 through early Monday, Aug. 11.

Why “Sturgeon”? The August full moon inherited its name from Native American tribes and early European settlers who noticed that lake sturgeon, North America’s largest freshwater fish, were most readily caught in late summer.

Other traditional labels include Green Corn Moon and Grain Moon, nods to crops that ripen under its glow. Many cultures view the August moon as a nudge toward abundance, harvest preparation and mid-year reflection.

Catching the spectacle is easy, and no telescope is required.

Simply look east about 15 minutes after local sunset on Friday evening; the supermoon will lift above the horizon tinged with amber hues, then climb to a silvery zenith overnight.

Photographers can frame the oversized orb against city skylines or rural landmarks for dramatic shots, especially during moonrise and moonset when optical illusion makes it seem even larger.

Peak illumination in the pre-dawn hours favors early risers: step outside around 4 a.m. local time Saturday, face southwest, and savor the moon at its most radiant. If clouds intrude, don’t worry—the Sturgeon Moon’s brilliance will linger for several nights.

Whether you’re planning a lakeside picnic, late-summer campout, or simple backyard gaze, this supermoon offers a luminous reminder that the harvest season is just around the corner.

You'll also want to keep an eye on the sky next week.

Beginning around 4 a.m. local time Tuesday, Aug. 12, dazzling Venus and giant Jupiter will appear side-by-side in the eastern twilight. They will be separated by only a pinky-finger’s width at arm’s length.

Later that same night, and into early Wednesday morning, Aug. 13, the Perseid Meteor Shower will dazzle stargazers. This peak event spawns the year’s most dependable meteor shower.

Bright moonlight from the just-passed full moon will wash out fainter “shooting stars.” This will trim counts to perhaps 20 meteors per hour instead of the usual 60-plus.

For the best show, find a dark location after midnight, face northeast, and give your eyes 20 minutes to adjust.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.