Suicidal Man Hospitalized After Walking Into Route 46 Traffic: Responders

A suicidal man was hospitalized after responders said he deliberately walked into Route 46 traffic in Little Falls early Monday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man, who spoke only Spanish, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with serious bodily injuries shortly before 1 p.m. May 6.

Photo Credit: LFPD
Jerry DeMarco
The 33-year-old man, who they said spoke only Spanish, was struck near the Browertown Road exit -- apparently after some type of domestic incident -- shortly before 1 p.m. May 6.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with serious bodily injuries.

Little Falls police interviewed witnesses, notified the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and were seeking area surveillance and cellphone video.

