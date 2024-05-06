Suicidal Man Hospitalized After Walking Into Route 46 Traffic: Responders

The 33-year-old man, who they said spoke only Spanish, was struck near the Browertown Road exit -- apparently after some type of domestic incident -- shortly before 1 p.m. May 6.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with serious bodily injuries.

Little Falls police interviewed witnesses, notified the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and were seeking area surveillance and cellphone video.

