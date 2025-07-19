Suicidal Man Barricaded In Rockland County Farmer's Market Bathroom Prompts Evacuation: Cops

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department responded to 119 Main St. in Nyack around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, after receiving a report of a “suicidal male party,” Sgt. Kyle J. Bach said in a press release.

The male had barricaded himself in the bathroom and refused to open the door, Bach said.

Village officials confirmed the man had barricaded himself in the bathroom of the Farmer's Market.

The Rockland County Rescue, Entry and Counter Terrorism Team (REACT) was called in, along with Rockland County Paramedic Services and the Nyack Community Ambulance Corps.

Police said the area was evacuated and the adjacent parking lot secured “temporarily for the safety of the public.”

The REACT team was able to safely remove the man from the bathroom. He was taken to Nyack Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

There were no injuries to any parties and there is no threat to the public in regards to this incident, Bach said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.