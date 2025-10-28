Sudden Loss Of NJ Dad Brett Palmer Spreads Shock

Brett M. Palmer, 42, passed away on Oct. 21, according to his obituary published on the Martin Funeral Home website. Those who knew him said that his death was sudden.

Born on March 3, 1983, to Mike and Linda Palmer, Brett was remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend — “a shining example of kindness, integrity, and love,” his obituary said. Raised in Babylon, NY, and Milltown, NJ, he carried with him a deep appreciation for family, friendship, and hard work wherever life took him.

Palmer’s “deep knowledge, honesty, and craftsmanship as a business owner earned the respect and trust of everyone who came through his doors,” according to the obituary. He loved boating, cars, and fishing, and “shared those passions freely with family and friends.”

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, whom he married on Oct. 4, 2008; his children, Henry (13) and Natalie (10); his parents, Mike and Linda Palmer; his sister, Caitlin; his brother, Jason Palmer (Beth); and nephews Teddy, Frankie, and Jackson, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe organized by Shana Frondorf had raised $20,300 as of press time “to surround his wife, Stephanie, and their children with the love, care, and stability they need as they face the unimaginable loss of their compass, protector, and provider.”

Click here for Brett Palmer's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

