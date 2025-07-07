Sudden Engine Failure Fuels Recall Of 443K+ Nissan Vehicles, Nhtsa Says

Nissan issued the recall for about 443,899 vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The issue affects several models from 2019 through 2024, including Nissan Rogues, Nissan Altimas, Infiniti QX50s, and Infiniti QX55s.

According to the NHTSA, engine bearings inside the vehicles may have been improperly manufactured. That defect can lead to engine damage or failure, raising the risk of crashing.

All the recalled vehicles are equipped with Nissan's variable compression turbo engines, either a three-cylinder 1.5-liter or a four-cylinder 2.0-liter version. Nissan says drivers might receive some early warning signs before failure, including abnormal noise from the engine compartment, rough running, warning lights, or alert messages on the dashboard.

The recall affects 348,554 Rogues built between 2021 and 2024, along with 84,536 Infiniti QX50s from model years 2019 through 2022. More than 5,600 Altimas from 2019 to 2020 were recalled, as well as 5,124 Infiniti QX55s from 2022.

Nissan will ask drivers to bring their cars to a dealership for a free inspection. Technicians will check for metal debris in the engine oil pan and if debris is found, the engine will be replaced at no cost.

If no debris is found, dealers will perform lighter service. For vehicles with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, this includes replacing the oil pan gasket and engine oil and reprogramming the engine control module. For vehicles with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, dealers will replace the engine oil.

The repairs are free, regardless of warranty status. Letters to vehicle owners are scheduled to begin mailing on Monday, Aug. 25.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Nissan at 800-647-7261 or Infiniti at 800-662-6200.

