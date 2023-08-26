Sudden Death Of NJ Toddler Prompts Wave Of Support

Witten Steigerwald, 18 months, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe for the family.

Authorities that day in Spotswood reported that a 1-year-old boy drowned, however, they did not release his name.

"No one is ever prepared for the loss of a child and as such no funeral preparations had been made," Witten's uncle, Scott Steigerwald, said on a GoFundMe page for his brother, Kevin, and Witten's mother, Renee.

"Their family is now suddenly having to make these plans while living through one of the most tragic experiences we can imagine. I am asking any who can help to please find it in your hearts to donate to help us lay our little angel to rest."

Click here to donate to the Steigerwald family.

