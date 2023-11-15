Sudden Death Of NJ District's Former Superintendent Spreads Shock, Sadness

Miguel Hernandez, 58, was currently serving as interim assistant principal at Manchester Regional High School in Passaic County, after retiring as superintendent in 2021. He died on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 58.

In response to Hernandez's passing, the school district held an early dismissal on Monday, Nov. 13.

"Losing Dr. Hernandez leaves a profound absence in our school community," Superintendent Gary Lubisco, Jr. said in a letter. "He was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by students, staff, and parents alike. Together we will honor Dr. Hernandez's enduring legacy of care and compassion."

Hernandez was raised in Keyport where he played football and wrestled, earning the nickname "Pitbull," according to his obituary. He attended Montclair State College, earned a Masters at Kean College and in 2004 earned his doctorate in education, his obituary reads.

He was principal at Keyport High School, his alma mater, and also served as assistant superintendent in Hoboken, according to his obituary. In 2021, he wrote "Letters From My Students: Remembering Why We Teach."

Hernandez is survived by his wife, Janine, his father, Hipolito, his siblings, Eddie, Johnnie, Jose, Daisy, Lisette and David, and numerous other family members, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at St Joseph/Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Keyport. He was buried at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hazlet.

To view his obituary, click here.

