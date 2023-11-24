Overcast 46°

SHARE

Sudden Death Of 'MVP' Police Detective Greg Wilson Shakes NJ Town

The Franklin Township (Somerset County) Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

<p>Detective Greg Wilson.</p>

Detective Greg Wilson.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Detective Greg Wilson died on Wednesday evening, Nov. 22. 

“Greg was one of our MVPs,” said Franklin Township Director of Public Safety, Quovella Maeweather. “He is definitely a part of our family and an intricate part of our department. This is a great loss in multiple ways.”

The East Franklin Fire Department said only that he died at home.

Wilson started as a patrolman then climbed the through the ranks to the ESI division, before being made a detective.

Franklin Township is also coming to grips with a fatal fire that broke out late Thanksgiving.

Check back for service details.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE