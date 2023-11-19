Sudden Death Of Mario Solorzano Jr., 31, Of Morris County, Leaves Loves Ones Reeling

Mario Solorzano Jr., of Jefferson Township, died unexpectedly on Nov. 16 at home, surrounded by his loved ones, according to his obituary.

Mario worked as an electrician, having started alongside his father, and was working toward becoming an electrical engineer, according to his obituary. He was passionate about lifting weights and "aspired to be his best self," his obituary says.

"This devastating loss has left a hole within his family and friends, survived by his fiancé, father, mother, and extended family," reads a GoFundMe launched by Mario's family members.

"His loving smile, caring nature, and helping hands will be sorely missed. We can at least take comfort in knowing his corneas and tissues have been donated to those with need."

More than $17,600 had been raised on the campaign as of Sunday, Nov. 19.

Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton.

