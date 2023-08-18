Success! Englewood Police Reunite Wandering Senior With Family

The man -- whose name they believe is Jose Manuel Valero Gomez -- was found walking on a residential stretch of West Palisade Avene near the corner of Palisade Place.

Gomez, who's believed to be in his 70s, only speaks Spanish, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

"He looks to be in good physical health but can't remember some things," the lieutenant said late Friday afternoon, Aug. 18.

City police posted photos online and showed them around the neighborhood, then brought the man to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for a precautionary examination, Pulice said."Maybe his family went to work and didn't realize he was missing," the lieutenant said.

Moments after Pulice spoke, police got a call from the hospital saying his family -- with whom he lives in Englewood -- had seen the post and were picking him up.

