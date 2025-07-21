Subway Hires Former Burger King Executive As CEO To Revitalize Sandwich Chain

Jonathan Fitzpatrick will become Subway's chief executive on Monday, July 28, the sandwich company announced in a news release on Monday, July 21. He'll take the role left by John Chidsey, who retired in late 2024 after leading Subway through a $9.6 billion sale to Roark Capital and overseeing several years of steep US restaurant closings.

Fitzpatrick was most recently the CEO and president of Driven Brands, an automotive services provider also owned by Roark.

"I'm honored to lead this iconic brand that has been serving guests around the world for 60 years," Fitzpatrick said. "Subway has a solid foundation built on decades of providing freshly made, better-for-you options with value and convenience. I'm excited by the opportunity to shape the future of the company, working alongside our valued franchisees and employees to help drive increased sales and franchisee profitability and grow our brand around the world."

Before his 12 years at Driven Brands, Fitzpatrick served in several senior leadership roles at Burger King. As executive vice president and chief brand and operations officer, he led Burger King's largest menu overhaul in its history.

The executive change comes as Subway has suffered financially in recent years.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based chain closed 631 US locations in 2024, bringing its domestic footprint to its lowest level in nearly 20 years. CNBC reported that same-store sales also fell 3.8%, according to Technomic data.

Like many fast-food brands, Subway is navigating a tough environment. Other major chains like Domino's, McDonald's, and Starbucks have also reported slowing or declining sales as Americans dine out less and seek big discounts.

Subway is also refreshing its image.

In 2024, the company launched the "Fresh Forward 2.0" restaurant design, with at least 10,000 North American locations updating indoor lighting and adding bolder graphics. The chain has also experimented with splashy menu additions, like Doritos Footlong Nachos and three types of footlong cookies.

Fitzpatrick will also have to revitalize Subway as it faces growing competition from other sandwich chains. Most notably, Jersey Mike's Subs has large expansion plans after the Jersey Shore-based brand was purchased by private equity firm Blackstone.

Subway was founded in 1965 and remained family-owned until its sale to Roark Capital in 2024.

