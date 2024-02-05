Student Stabbed In Hackensack High School

The injured student was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after being treated by school personnel around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 5, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the Hackensack Police Department.

A school safety officer seized the accused stabber, who the captain said remained in custody with delinquency complaints pending the results of an investigation.

Students said the stabbing occurred in a hallway.

The school was temporarily sheltered in place before the scene was cleared. A lockdown wasn't necessary because police and school officials quickly had the situation under control, sources said.

HHS Principal Jim Montesano subsequently wrote to parents and staff:

"We are writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred on our school grounds this morning, involving two Hackensack High School students that resulted in one student being transported to the area hospital for treatment of injuries. We are relieved to report that the student is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.

"The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and we want to assure you that the situation was swiftly addressed by our school staff and local law enforcement. We want to reassure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the ongoing safety of our students and staff.

"In light of this incident, we are also increasing our efforts to provide counseling and support services to any students who may be affected emotionally. Our school counselors and support staff are available to speak with students and address any concerns they may have. We encourage you to reach out to our school counselors or administration if your child requires additional support during this difficult time.

"We understand that you may have questions or concerns about this incident, and we are committed to keeping you informed. Please feel free to contact our school administration if you have any additional questions.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of our school community."

Hackensack Schools Supt. Dr. Thomas McBryde Jr. and the Board of Education followed with a message of their own:

"Hackensack Public Schools reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all students following an incident at Hackensack High School earlier today. The district promptly responded to ensure the well-being of students and staff. Today, there was an unfortunate incident involving two Hackensack High School students that resulted in one student being transported to the area hospital for treatment of injuries. We are relieved to report that the student is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.

"In response to the incident, Hackensack High School initiated a shelter-in-place to ensure the safety of students and staff while the situation was thoroughly investigated. We commend the quick and decisive actions of our teachers who diligently secured the classroom environment and provided support to all students during this challenging time. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all staff members who acted swiftly and effectively to address the situation and ensure the safety of our students. Their dedication to the well-being of our school community is deeply appreciated.

"The safety and security of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly to create a safe and supportive learning environment for all. We ask for the cooperation and support of the entire community as we navigate this situation together. Any further updates will be communicated promptly."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.