Student Pilot Botches Landing At NJ Airport: Police

A small plane was damaged when a student pilot botched the landing at a New Jersey airport Monday morning, Nov. 20.

Photo Credit: Blairstown Hose Company #1
Cecilia Levine
The student was trying to land the single-engine Cessna 172N alongside the flight instructor at Blairstown Airport around 10:15 a.m., according to the FAA.

However, the plane's wing struck the ground, and the aircraft slid off the runway several feet, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen said.

Neither the student nor the pilot were injured. The airport was closed for approximately one hour. The NTSB and FAA will conduct the investigation.  The Blairstown Hose Company #1 and Blairstown Ambulance Corps responded.

