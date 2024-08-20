Stuck In The Mud: SUV Thieves Arrested In Bergen County, Police Say

Carlos Sierra, 37, and Hortensia Herrera, 50, both of Guttenberg, have been lodged in the Bergen County Jail following their arrests in Lyndhurst Friday, Aug. 16, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Lyndhurst Officer Anthony Giaquinto was on patrol in the 1200 block of Wall Street West when he got a tip that a stolen 2007 GMC Sierra was in the area, Auteri said.

Giaquinto found the GMC Sierra as it entered the parking lot of a commercial property on Wall Street West. As Giaquinto was driving towards the stolen vehicle, he saw a woman, later identified as Herrera, get out of the front passenger seat and walk into a commercial building.

Giaquinto approached the stolen vehicle and made contact with the driver, Sierra, who was already outside of the vehicle, Auteri said.

As Giaquinto tried to engage the driver in conversation, he ran from the vehicle with Giaquinto giving chase.

Sierra ran onto the adjacent commercial property and then into the heavy marsh adjacent to the back of the properties along Wall Street West. Sierra tried to hide himself in the mud and heavy brush.

He ultimately got stuck in the mud, rendering himself immobile, and Giaquinto was able to place Sierra under arrest without incident and escorted him to solid ground.

Sierra was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest by Flight. He was also charged with Hindering Apprehension after providing a fictitious name.

Herrera was found inside of a commercial building by Officer Joseph White. She was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.