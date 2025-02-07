Stroke Victim Awarded $10.8M After NJ State Trooper Alleged DUI On Route 78

A jury initially awarded Cheryl Rhines, of Jersey City, a total of $19.1 million in damages on Jan. 29, after finding that NJ State Trooper Jennifer M. Albuja was 60% responsible for Rhines’ injuries, according to a ruling from Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Vena.

However, following a motion from attorneys representing the State of New Jersey, NJ State Police, and Trooper Albuja, the court reduced the total payout by adjusting for pre-existing conditions and disability benefits Rhines had already received. According to the ruling, Rhines’ loss of income award was lowered to $382,432, and her overall damages were reduced to $10,882,432.20.

Newsweek says that Albuja was a newly-trained trooper.

The lawsuit, filed by Mary Lou Rhines on behalf of Cheryl Rhines, claimed that on Oct. 17, 2017, Rhines suffered a stroke while driving on Route 78 West in Newark, on her way to work around 8 a.m. in professional business attire. Rhines had no outstanding warrants, no contraband in her pocketbook or vehicle, and no smell or suspicion of alcohol, the suit alleges.

Rhines pulled over but was unable to speak or move properly when NJ State Police arrived.

Instead of calling EMS, officers allegedly accused her of being under the influence of drugs, arrested her, and transported her to a police station—delaying emergency stroke treatment by more than two hours. The suit notes that UMDNJ, a Level 1 trauma center and top rated stroke center, was located just five minutes away.

Rhines was instead arrested and driven out to the Somerville Trooper station, resulting in an additional delay of more than two hours. By the time she was finally taken to a hospital, the delay had caused permanent brain damage, cognitive impairments, and motor deficits, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit, handled by DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP on behalf of the State of New Jersey, argued that Rhines had a pre-existing condition that contributed 40% to her injuries—a claim the jury partially accepted.

Rhines’ attorneys had sought full compensation, arguing that officers mocked her condition — both on and off audio and video recording of the incident. Troopers accused Rhines of “playing games,” being uncooperative, and ignoring clear signs of a medical emergency, the suit alleges.

The State of New Jersey and NJ State Police have not publicly commented on the case.

