Shallow Fog 75°

SHARE

Stretching Woman Spots Masturbating Man In Pickup At Popular NJ Park: Sheriff

A 52-year-old Passaic man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 2, after he masturbated while sitting in a truck last month, authorities said.

Ruben R. Almeida Pimentel

Ruben R. Almeida Pimentel

Photo Credit: Passaic County Sheriff's Office
Sam Barron

Ruben Almeida Pimentel was spotted by a woman stretching at Garrett Mountain Reservation on Saturday, June 22, Passaic County Sheriff's Office said.

Pimentel was in the driver's seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with his pants down, masturbating with the driver side door ajar, the sheriff's office said.

The woman provided a detailed description of Pimentel to police, who charged him with lewdness and released him pending a court appearance, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE