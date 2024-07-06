Stretching Woman Spots Masturbating Man In Pickup At Popular NJ Park: Sheriff

Ruben Almeida Pimentel was spotted by a woman stretching at Garrett Mountain Reservation on Saturday, June 22, Passaic County Sheriff's Office said.

Pimentel was in the driver's seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with his pants down, masturbating with the driver side door ajar, the sheriff's office said.

The woman provided a detailed description of Pimentel to police, who charged him with lewdness and released him pending a court appearance, authorities said.

