Stranger In Black Sedan Tries Talking To Teen Girl On Norwood Street, Police Say

A resident flagged down a Norwood patrol officer at 11:14 a.m. to report the suspicious incident on Fourteenth Street, which had occurred about 10 minutes earlier, police said.

The man — described as a bearded Hispanic male in his mid-30s — was driving a black sedan with tinted windows and a lowered suspension.

The teen immediately returned home and told her parents, police said. The man never got out of his car.

Officers issued a BOLO and nearby agencies conducted motor vehicle stops, but the man was not located.

Anyone with surveillance footage from the area of Fourteenth Street and Madison Avenue or who may have experienced a similar incident is urged to call the Norwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-750-8623.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.