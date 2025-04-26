Stormy Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

A radar image at around 9 a.m. Saturday, April 26, above shows widespread rain and scattered storms.

Up to 1.5 inches of precipitation is possible, AccuWeather says.

After the storm clears out, strong winds will move in on Sunday, April 27. It will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps below the seasonable average. Wind gusts will top out at about 25 mph.

"While it will be much cooler on Sunday, the gusty winds and very dry air will quickly dry out the brush and fallen leaves once again," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "That could boost the wildfire risk, depending on how much rain fell on local areas from the storm earlier in the weekend."

The outlook for Monday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 29, calls for mainly sunny skies during the day and warm temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

