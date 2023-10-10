Storm System Heads Toward Region: Another Rainy Weekend Ahead

Another developing storm system is expected to arrive this Saturday, Oct. 14, according to the National Weather Service.

"Several days of quiet weather are expected before a storm system arrives unfortunately in time for the weekend," the NWS' Mount Holly office said.

"Mild temperatures are expected overall, though it will likely be cold enough for frost around the Shenandoah Valley tonight," the Baltimore/DC NWS office said.

"The next chance of rain comes heading into this weekend."

Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 13 are expected to be mostly sunny with highs between 69 and 75.

Friday evening is when temps will drop to around 55. Forecasters say there's a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, which could last until Sunday, Oct. 15, the NWS says.

