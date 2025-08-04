Stores In This Small Bergen County Town Sold 2 Winning Lottery Tickets In One Week

Three prizes of $20,000 or more were claimed at retailers in Lodi and Ridgefield Park between July 28 and Aug. 3, 2025, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The wins include:

$25,000 on a Crossword Bonanza ticket sold at Hometown Grill & Deli, 25 Union Street in Lodi on July 28

$20,000 on a Crossword ticket sold at Park Stationary, 204 Main Street in Ridgefield Park on July 28

$40,000 on a Mega Millions ticket sold at QuickChek #137, 116 Route 46 East in Lodi on July 29

All three wins were reported by the NJ Lottery in its weekly prize report released Monday, August 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.