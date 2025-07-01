Fair 92°

Stores In East Coast States, Including NJ, Hit With Recall Of Wegmans Chocolate Favorite

A chocolate product sold at Wegmans stores has been recalled, federal officials say.

Wegmans Semi–Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils.

 Photo Credit: FDA
The recall, due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen, affects Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, which were sold in 18.5-ounce plastic tubs with six affected lot codes. 

The candies were distributed across stores in: 

  • Delaware
  • Maryland 
  • Massachusetts, 
  • North Carolina, 
  • New Jersey, 
  • New York, 
  • Pennsylvania, 
  • Virginia, 
  • Washington, DC.

According to the FDA, the product’s label did not disclose the presence of milk, which can pose a serious or life-threatening risk to those with milk allergies. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled tubs are labeled with UPC 0 77890 49787 6 and the following lot codes and best-by dates, located on the left side of the container:

  • 55021, best by Dec. 28, 2025
  • 55031, best by Dec. 29, 2025
  • 55491, best by Feb. 13, 2026
  • 55501, best by Feb. 14, 2026
  • 56061, best by April 11, 2026
  • 56071, best by April 12, 2026

The recall was initiated by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., based in Warren, Ohio. A follow-up investigation found the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s manufacturing process, the FDA said.

Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the store for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

