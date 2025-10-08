Stolen Car With Meth Inside Stopped Outside Bergen County Apartments, Police Say

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, when a fixed Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) alerted Lyndhurst patrol units to a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Ridge Road at Union Avenue, Capt. Paul F. Haggerty said.

Officer Michael D’Alessandro spotted the vehicle as it turned onto Lewandowski Street, then Brisbin Avenue and Orient Way, Haggerty said. He stopped the car at the entrance of the Vermella apartment complex at Orient Way and Marine Avenue.

Lt. Charles Giangeruso, Officer Michael A. Carrino, and Officer Vincent DiNicola arrived moments later, and both occupants were arrested without incident, Haggerty said.

The driver, identified as Denise A. Fina, 57, of Morris Plains, and passenger Stephanie L. Harvatt, 39, of Kearny, were inside a vehicle confirmed stolen out of Ridgewood earlier that day, Haggerty said.

During the stop, officers found a glassine bag containing a crushed crystal-like substance, a burnt glass pipe, and a purple metal container with a rock-like substance admitted to be methamphetamines, Haggerty said.

Fina was charged with third-degree receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, both third-degree crimes. She was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Haggerty said.

Harvatt was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense. She was released on a complaint summons to appear in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court, Haggerty said.

