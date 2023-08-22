Stolen Car Left In Flames On Route 80, Trio Captured By Njsp, Teaneck PD

An intense search began after troopers found the fully engulfed Chevy Cruze, reported stolen out of Jersey City, on the westbound highway near milepost 69 at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, NJSP Sgt. First Class Philip Curry said.

Teaneck firefighters doused the blaze.

Troopers snatched up two of the fleeing occupants and Teaneck police nabbed the third, the sergeant said.

Horton Felder, 20, and Zahkir Coleman-Smith, 18, both of Jersey City, were each charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and receiving stolen property, Curry said.

Felder was sent to the Bergen County Jail and Coleman-Smith was released pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

The third occupant, a juvenile boy, was served with a delinquency complaint charging him with the same offenses, as well as joyriding, the sergeant said.

His case will be heard behind closed doors, because of his age, in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

