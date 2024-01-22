Still Here: Tommy DeVito Stops By NJ Deli

DeVito, a Don Bosco graduate, who lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, appeared at Natoli's Italian Deli in Secaucus, the restaurant shared on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Big Blue signal caller also recently got his haircut at YK Salon in Cedar Grove, the salon revealed on Instagram.

Despite his losing starting quarterback gig toward the end of the season, DeVito has kept his name in the headlines for his off the field activity. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recently picked up the tab when they had dinner at the same restaurant.

DeVito, who made national news after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria, has filed new trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

DeVito earned the nicknames after he expressed love for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field.

DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

