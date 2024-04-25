Stew Leonard's Announces Opening Of New Food & Wine Store In North Jersey

The Stew Leonard's Farm Fresh Food and Wine store will be opening on Friday, May 17 in Clifton's Styertowne Shopping Center at 467 Allwood Road.

The 56,000 square foot grocery and wine store is the second of its kind in New Jersey and will feature more than a dozen local vendors from dozens of Garden State farms. The new store will move from its current location at The Promenade Shops at Clifton.

The store will feature animatronic shows and a 14-foot tall lighthouse.

"This is the most fun my family and I ever put into a store," Stew Leonard, Jr., the president and CEO said.

The store will feature 300 employees, with another 200 employees added seasonally. The food store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while liquor sales will begin at 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

