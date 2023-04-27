Stephanie DeNardo Of Oakland Dies, 38

DeNardo, who grew up in Oakland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, according to her obituary. She had many passions, including fishing, music, crafting, gardening and she always went all out for Halloween, her obituary reads.

DeNardo is survived by her parents, Liesa and Soave, and her siblings, Michael, Philip and Dawn, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, according to her obituary.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey. To view her obituary, click here.

