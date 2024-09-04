Fair 64°

Steph Curry Coming To Ridgewood Country Club In Paramus

Steph Curry is in New Jersey — for a cause.

Steph Curry will be at the Ridgewood Country Club for the Curry Cup Wednesday, Sept. 4.

 Photo Credit: @underratedgolf
Cecilia Levine
The NBA point guard has partnered with KPMG for the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, a summer tournament that works to provide underrepresented youth with the opportunity to play golf, and will be at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The tour kicked off earlier this summer but culminates this week with the final round, the Curry Cup, at the Ridgewood Country Club. Finals began Tuesday, Sept. 3, but Curry will be at RCC on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the organization tells Daily Voice.

“Golf has always been one of the most powerful vehicles to spark professional and social conversations,” said Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP.

"This special program prioritizes off-course endeavors including special seminars that focus on a multitude of disciplines with an emphasis on business ethics, and various career opportunities across the golf industry and beyond."

