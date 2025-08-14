'Stayed By His Side Til The End': Dog Remained Loyal To Owner During Fatal Fire

Firefighters sped to the 100 block of Brookside Place in Cheshire around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, after reports of a raging house fire.

Inside, Zachary Naoumides was with his father, veterinarian Dr. Nicholas Naoumides, when flames quickly spread through the home. His father escaped by jumping from the roof, suffering severe smoke inhalation. Zachary, however, did not survive.

When officials found Zachary's body in the debris, Paige — his loyal rescue pit bull mix — was right beside him.

"The detectives confirmed that they found Zack and Paige's bodies," his sister Alyssa Naoumides wrote in a GoFundMe. "They said Paige was right next to him, and that broke me. Paige was abused, and my brother was HER person. She loved him unconditionally and used to protect him like no other. She stayed at his side until the very end."

The fundraiser aims to cover Zachary’s funeral costs and help the family pay bills as Dr. Naoumides recovers from his injuries.

"My father has lost everything, including the clothes on his back," Alyssa wrote. "He is the sole owner of Heritage Animal Hospital and is currently without income, facing huge medical bills, and lost both his son, dogs, and all his worldly possessions."

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe had raised $5,400 toward its $9,000 goal.

Alyssa thanked the community for its generosity:

"I am overwhelmed by the kindness of friends and the community who have asked me how they can help," she wrote. "The kindness of our loved ones and the community is the only thing that has kept us going during this heartbreaking time."

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.