'Static Never Dies:' Armed Man Being Sought By Police In NJ

Police in North Jersey are seeking the public's help tracking down a 25-year-old man for eluding an officer this week, they said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfield PD
Deyah Shaabneh is in possession of a concealed carry weapon and is known to drive a 2023 Acura TLX bearing NJ/X37SBP or NJ/DEMON, which is a fictitious license plate, Fairfield police said.

Shaabneh is wanted for eluding a Fairfield officer on Wednesday, April 24, police said. His permit for concealed carry has been deactivated but he may also be in possession of a handgun. He may be staying in the Bronx, NY. Records show he is from Paterson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield Police at 973-227-1400. All calls and information will be kept confidential

