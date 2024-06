Durmish Golesh was heading north on a Kawasaki when he rear-ended a Hyundai, overturned, and struck the back of an Infiniti around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 in Far Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Golesh was thrown from the bike and died, Lebron said. No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.