State Slams Paterson Handyman Who Refused To Serve Jewish Clients

Melquisedec Francis must satisfy eight specific demands to keep from being prosecuted, including announcing that he no longer discriminates against Jewish customers, attending training on anti-Semitism and paying a fine, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Nov. 30.

In advertisements on TaskRabbit and elsewhere last month, Francis wrote:

"I am expressing my solidarity with the Palestinian People until the war in Gaza is resolved. And as a result, I am currently not offering my services to the Jewish Community."

TaskRabbit said it deactivated Francis’s account after learning of the ad to make sure the platform “remains a safe place for all users.”

"This comment does not represent the views of Taskrabbit,” the company posted on X. “Taskrabbit does not condone discrimination of any kind, including antisemitism, on our platform."

Amid an online tempest of sorts, Francis posted a comment he received from a Jewish user on LinkedIn who told him “your career is basically over. Just a heads up.”

Francis responded by essentially doubling down.

He wrote that if he “in some way, shape or form, offended you, your country, or your people, my dear Jewish Community, that was and is not my intention. If I have, let me apologize. I am sorry."

But he also repeated the original post, then followed with:

"If, somehow, my dear Jewish Community, still feel that no one else, no other human being in the world, but me, must provide the Jewish Community with the service that it so desires, that it must find ways to attack me and to terminate my career, in utter, absolute protest, then let me say this to my dear Jewish Community: God be with you all."

Another post from Francis says:

“I do not support hammas. Nor I support Israel. I did not offend, insulted nor denied my services to any Jewish. I was taken off the platform for saying that in order to protest the war in Gaza, and until the war in Gaza comes to a conclusion, I wont confirm job request from the Jewish Community.

“I being unemployed and with no means of self-subsitance will change nothing about the atrocities of the world. That being said, calling my phone number, harassing me on this website, leaving threats and insults will avail you all nothing.

“***Spend your energy, creativity, and motivations elsewhere.***

“I know I am.”

That was enough for state authorities to take action.

Francis violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and must take immediate steps to keep from being prosecuted, they said.

“Anyone who discriminates against others based on religion, national origin, ancestry, or race is breaking the law in New Jersey,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Nov. 30. “We are committed to holding anyone who engages in discriminatory practices accountable.”

“Our laws don’t mince words,” added Sundeep Iyer, the director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights. “Places of public accommodation cannot discriminate against our residents, including by denying them service or treating them differently, on the basis of religion, national origin, ancestry, race, or any other protected characteristic.

“As antisemitic and anti-Muslim acts of hate and bias continue to rise across our state,” Iyer said, “make no mistake: We will take enforcement action swiftly to ensure that the civil rights of all of our residents, including our Jewish and Muslim residents, are protected.”

A Nov. 30 release from Platkin’s office says:

The LAD prohibits places of public accommodations from discriminating on the basis of real or perceived protected characteristics, including religion, national origin, ancestry, and race. The LAD also makes it unlawful for places of public accommodation to display or post any communication or notice indicating that any of their offerings are unavailable based on such protected characteristics. The LAD further prohibits persons from refusing to provide services or otherwise doing business with any person on the basis of such characteristics.

The Notice of Violation requires Francis to meet the following conditions:

1. Cease and desist from posting communications that express limitations on services on the basis of protected characteristics;

2. Cease and desist from discriminating against patrons;

3. Adopt a written policy pertaining to nondiscrimination, including nondiscrimination against Jewish patrons, consistent with the LAD;

4. Publish a nondiscrimination statement on the bottom of all advertisements posted online for the next year and affirmatively provide copies of all advertisements for the next year;

5. Publish communications stating that he will provide services in accordance with the LAD on all active platforms where he previously posted communications limiting the availability of services to Jewish patrons;

6. Attend a training on anti-Semitism conducted by a trainer that DCR deems acceptable;

7. Attend all of the following trainings offered by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights:

The NJ Law Against Discrimination in Places of Public Accommodation;

Understanding Implicit Bias;

Recognizing and Responding to Microaggressions; and

8. Remit a payment in lieu of penalty to the Division on Civil Rights.

