State Slammer For NJ Man Who Tortured GF's Cat, Cocked Gun At Different Victim

Michael Ciarla, of Galloway Township, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., to one year in state prison without parole for aggravated assault, and a consecutive term of three years for animal cruelty via torture, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

In August, Ciarla pleaded guilty to fourth degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and third degree cruelty to animals via torture resulting in death of the animal.

Ciarla was charged with animal cruelty after a cat with numerous broken bones was brought to the Absecon Veterinary Hospital on Nov. 15, 2021. The cat, who belonged to Ciarla's girlfriend, had to be humanely euthanized as all of its limbs were broken beyond repair or treatment. Ciarla admitted in his plea that he intentionally slammed the door on the cat multiple times.

A month earlier, on Oct. 20, 2021, Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault after brandishing a .177 caliber BB gun, that was a replica of a .44 caliber revolver handgun, at a man in Absecon. He placed the gun directly to the back of the victim's head and cocked the gun after the victim tried to walk away from Ciarla. He then fled the scene but was later apprehended after a standoff with police.

Ciarla asked the sentencing court to either reduce the sentences or to order both sentences to run concurrent rather than consecutive. Judge DeLury denied Ciarla's requests.

This case was jointly investigated by the Galloway Township Police Department's Humane Law Enforcement Officers and the Humane Law Enforcement Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.