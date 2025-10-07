Starbucks Unveils 2025 Holiday Menu: See What's On It

The coffeehouse chain announced what will be on its 2025 holiday menu on Monday, Oct. 6. The festive foods and drinks will be available starting on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The lineup includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will return to the menu later in the season.

In the bakery case, customers will find the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New pastry additions include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Seasonal whole bean coffee blends for Thanksgiving and Christmas will also be available. Along with the treats, Starbucks is introducing a limited-edition Hello Kitty collection of mugs, tumblers, and plush gifts.

The popular Red Cup Day will return later this season. Customers who buy a handcrafted holiday beverage that day will receive a collectible reusable cup, while supplies last.

The holiday menu announcement comes amid a rough start to fall for Starbucks.

In late September, Starbucks announced plans to cut about 900 jobs and close more than 100 cafés across North America. The company is hoping its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte will help end its streak of six quarters with declining same-store sales.

Starbucks will finish 2025 with nearly 18,300 total locations across North America.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.