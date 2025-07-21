Starbucks Spills Early On Pumpkin Spice Latte's Return: When You Can Buy One

The coffeehouse chain will start selling its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte again on Monday, Aug. 26. Starbucks made the earliest-ever announcement for the autumn favorite in a news release on Monday, July 21.

This will be the Pumpkin Spice Latte's latest return since 2022, CNN reported. Starbucks said Google searches for "pumpkin spice" spiked in mid-June, a full month earlier than in 2024, motivating the chain to issue the release date early and avoid potential online leaks.

The drink made with real pumpkin and warming spices will hit Starbucks locations nationwide alongside the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Two new items are also joining the seasonal menu: the Pecan Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

The August 26 release is four days later than in 2024. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has launched as early as mid-August in recent years, a shift from its September 8 debut in 2015.

The PSL is the company’s most popular seasonal drink. The 2024 launch drove foot traffic up 24% on the release day, with a sustained spike for several days afterwards, according to Placer.ai.

Starbucks debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte at just 100 stores in 2003 before launching nationwide the next year, the Associated Press reported. The fall classic has spread globally, with the PSL available in 79 of the company's 85 international markets in 2024.

The PSL has fueled an entire economy, with competitors Dunkin' and McDonald's creating similar beverages, along with pumpkin-spiced products like candy, yogurts, and even trash bags. Merriam-Webster added "pumpkin spice" to the dictionary in 2022.

Starbucks is hoping the PSL can spice up its business.

Sales have slumped and roughly 10% of the company's revenue comes from seasonal products. Former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol took over as CEO in 2024, trimming 30% of the chain's menu, tweaking employee uniforms, and testing new café designs.

Starbucks has also changed how it charges for some drink add-ons in a move the company claims will simplify pricing and save customers money. Customers in the US and Canada will now pay a flat 80 cents for any combination of sauces and syrups, no matter how many pumps or flavors are added.

The moves follow the company's broader "Back to Starbucks" strategy, aiming to get more customers to order inside coffeehouses and spend time inside them. The plan requires customers to make a purchase to use café spaces or restrooms, offers unlimited free coffee refills for in-store customers, and expands employee training to improve service and efficiency.

For fans who can't wait for the PSL's return, Starbucks said its ready-to-drink fall beverages and pumpkin-flavored creamers are already back in grocery stores.

