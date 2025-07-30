Starbucks Adding New Menu Items As Chain's Sales Slump: Here's What's Coming

Starbucks saw a 2% drop in US and global sales during its third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company said in its earnings report on Tuesday, July 29. This is the chain's sixth consecutive quarter of shrinking comparable sales, CNBC reported.

CEO Brian Niccol said the company's turnaround is "ahead of schedule."

"While our financial results don't yet reflect all the progress we've made, the signs are clear — we're gaining momentum," said Niccol.

Starbucks is aiming to transform its in-store experience through the new Green Apron Service model, which will roll out nationwide in August. The initiative introduces smarter staffing, faster drink-making, and clearer service expectations.

The shift comes after Starbucks removed thousands of seats from cafés in recent years. The company is reversing course, bringing back seating and other comforts to entice guests to stay in stores longer under the "Back to Starbucks" initiative.

A new café design will cost 30% less to build and deliver a smoother customer experience, according to the company.

"In 2026, we'll unleash a wave of innovation that fuels growth, elevates customer service, and ensures everyone experiences the very best of Starbucks," Niccol said. "We're building back a better Starbucks experience and a better business."

Starbucks plans to add new menu items like a protein-fueled cold foam, a reimagined artisanal pastry case, and a new 1971 dark roast. The chain will test coconut water drinks, gluten-free and high-protein foods, and customizable energy beverages.

The company will also redesign its mobile app and update its rewards program.

"We've fixed a lot and done the hard work on the hard things to build a strong operating foundation," said Niccol.

Chief financial officer Cathy Smith said Starbucks plans to invest $500 million in labor over the next year. That will include expanded training, a new assistant store manager role, and other operational changes to improve speed and service.

Starbucks posted $9.5 billion in net revenue in Q3 2025, up 4% from 2024.

