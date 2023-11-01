Gwen Stefani Thinks 21-Year-Old NJ Singer Who Won 'The Voice' Battle Has Star Quality

Mara Justine, who hails from Galloway, won a singing battle as she harmonized with Claudia B., 25, in their rendition of "Son of a Preacher Man" on the Tuesday, Oct. 31 episode.

Reba McEntire was the only judge who preferred Claudia's performance, but was impressed by both singers' talent given their ages. Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend — who coaches both women — all agreed the Mara ultimately won that battle.

Niall and Gwen both called it "flawless," and Gwen noted Mara's star quality.

Justine nailed her rendition of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" on the Monday, Sept. 25 blind audition.

All four judges, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend were left stunned.

"They make 'em different in Jersey," Horan said. "Someone who's willing to go into the first round with an Elton John song and sing it like that takes something. If this is where you set the bar, what are we going to see from you down the line? America is going to fall in love with that voice."

Mara may look familiar as she made it to the finals of "America's Got Talent" when she was just 11 years old.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m., on NBC.

