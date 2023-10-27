Star Of HBO's 'Telemarketers' Pat Pespas Found Safe After Missing For Month Across NJ, PA

Pespas, 55, of Phillipsburg, has been found safe and was home with his wife, Sue, directors Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough said on Pespas' Instagram account Friday, Oct. 27.

Pespas had been missing since Sept. 29, when he was seen in Easton, PA, and later at a bar in the Pittsburg area.

Pespas, formerly of North Plainfield and Plainfield, NJ, has been living with his wife in Easton, PA.

He teamed up with Lipman-Stern to create the three-part HBO mini docu-series "Telemarketers," which shined a light on the truth about the telemarketing industry. It premiered in August.

“We couldn’t have helped Sue and found Pat without everyone’s love and support,” the directors said. “Straight up thank you!”

