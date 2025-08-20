Standout Ramapo College Baseball Pitcher Killed In Crash, 23, Campaign Says

“It is with broken hearts that we share the tragic passing of our dear friend, Nick Danbrowney, who lost his life in a car accident,” reads a GoFundMe organized by Tyler Quinn, which had raised $19,000 as of Wednesday, Aug. 20.

According to California-based Bakersfield Train Robbers, whom Nick had been playing for, he died in a crash Monday evening, Aug. 18. Further details weren't immediately clear.

Danbrowney, known for his comedic, outgoing, and entertaining personality, “had a way of making everyone laugh, lifting the mood in any room, and turning ordinary moments into memories we’ll never forget,” the fundraiser says.

On the field, Danbrowney became Ramapo College's all-time strikeout leader, a record that reflected “his talent, hard work, and dedication to the game.” He went on to play professionally for the Bakersfield Trainrobbers in Bakersfield, CA.

“For those who knew Nick, baseball wasn’t just a sport to him—it was a reflection of his determination, his competitive spirit, and the joy he brought into everything he did,” the fundraiser says.

The campaign is raising money to help cover transportation and funeral expenses “so his family and loved ones can give him the proper farewell he deserves.”

