Stalker On Bergen County HS Campus Arrested After Returning 2 Days In A Row: Cops

Mustafa Akcay was first seen at Westwood Regional High School's campus around 12:20 p.m. Monday, May 19, when surveillance footage showed him riding a motorcycle into the east lot off Ellen Place, Washington Township police said.

Akcay parked near the school buses, pulled the hood from his sweatshirt over his head, and walked toward the Board of Education entrance, authorities said.

He was then seen walking to the front entrance of the building before returning to his motorcycle and leaving the property, police said. He was last seen driving westbound on Ridgewood Road from the high school, the department said.

At approximately 2:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, police were alerted that the same man was back in the same parking lot, authorities said.

Officers responded and met with Akcay, the release says. After a thorough and complete investigation, police charged Akcay with stalking, according to police.

Police say there was no danger to the students, staff, or the public.

