Bruce Springsteen Stops By Favorite Jersey Shore Diner — Again

It was Springsteen's third visit to Roberto's Freehold Grill in two months. The 74-year-old rocker is seen posing with some of the restaurant’s employees in the kitchen.

On Facebook, the eatery said, "The Boss stopped by the kitchen to spread some holiday cheer."

Word is Springsteen digs the pancakes at Roberto’s enough to shoot the eight miles or so up Dutch Lane Road from his Colts Neck farm every now and then.

The Freehold native also did the E (Main) Street shuffle on Nov. 17 and again on Nov. 19 posing for pics at the former Tony’s Freehold Grill with Chef Roberto Diaz.

Springsteen grew up in Freehold, a Monmouth County township criss-crossed by a network of highways, one of which (Route 33) leads straight to the Jersey Shore.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.