A Few Clouds 41°

SHARE

Bruce Springsteen Stops By Favorite Jersey Shore Diner — Again

Just in time for the holidays, Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to a popular hometown restaurant on the Jersey Shore.

Bruce Springsteen in the kitchen at Roberto's Freehold Grill

Bruce Springsteen in the kitchen at Roberto's Freehold Grill

 Photo Credit: Roberto's Freehold Grill via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

It was Springsteen's third visit to Roberto's Freehold Grill in two months. The 74-year-old rocker is seen posing with some of the restaurant’s employees in the kitchen.

On Facebook, the eatery said, "The Boss stopped by the kitchen to spread some holiday cheer." 

Word is Springsteen digs the pancakes at Roberto’s enough to shoot the eight miles or so up Dutch Lane Road from his Colts Neck farm every now and then.

The Freehold native also did the E (Main) Street shuffle on Nov. 17 and again on Nov. 19 posing for pics at the former Tony’s Freehold Grill with Chef Roberto Diaz.

Springsteen grew up in Freehold, a Monmouth County township criss-crossed by a network of highways, one of which (Route 33) leads straight to the Jersey Shore. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE