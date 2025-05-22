Springsteen Cover Band Booted By NJ Bar Over Bruce's Anti-Trump Comments, Member Says

No Surrender was scheduled to perform as a Springsteen tribute act on Friday, May 30, at Riv's Tom River Hub, Guy Fleming, a member of the nine-piece band said on Facebook.

But that was before Bruce Springsteen made comments against President Donald Trump at a recent concert, calling his administration "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous."

"The owner contacted us after Bruce made comments that upset him," Fleming said. "The owner told us he didn’t want us playing in his club."

Fleming said the band offered to play completely different music and that by canceling the gig, he was denying nine people a payday.

"I explained to the owner that he wasn’t hurting Bruce, but he was hurting nine New Jersey musicians he booked to play at his club," Fleming said "He said, 'His clientele and Toms River is red and won’t tolerate his bull-.' I explained that we wouldn’t play any Springsteen music. Still he said no."

In a text message owner Tom Rivoli sent to bandleader Brad Hobicorn obtained by NJ.com, he said it wasn't worth paying $2,500 just to hear non-Springsteen cover songs.

“Unfortunately it’s just too much money I wanted to do the Springsteen tribute for that money in my social media team would have promoted it we would have done well but now because Bruce can’t keep his mouth shut we’re screwed,” Rivoli wrote.

Fleming said the band will now perform their Springsteen tribute act at The Headliner in Neptune on May 30.

"Riv’s Toms River Hub," Fleming said. "Think about spending your money there."

Riv's Toms River Hub did not respond to immediate requests for comments made by Daily Voice. Since the controversy, the bar has limited commenting on its social media pages.

