Sprayed For Good Cause: NJ Animal Control Officer Pays Price For Rescuing Skunk (Video)

Lagonera, who works as animal control officer for Washington Borough in Warren County, rescued a skunk that was in a Hava heart trap that was thrown off a bridge into a creek to drown on Monday, Aug. 4.

When Lagonera saw the skunk he saw it was treading water, trying to survive.

“I felt terrible for the poor skunk and decided to say ‘screw it’ to the bed sheet and proper ‘skunk in trap’ procedures,” Loagonera said in a Facebook post.

Video shows Lagonera pulling the trap out of the water as he promises to help the skunk.

While rescuing the skunk and releasing it back in the water, Lagonera was sprayed in the face as a “thank you for the assist” he joked.

“If you were in ShopRite on Route 31 and smelled skunk, that was me,” Lagonera said.

Lagonera said he was sharing his message to remind people that treating an animal like that is highly illegal.

“There is absolutely no reason in the world to do something like this,” Lagonera said. “If you are planning on purchasing a live trap and catching wildlife, think about it first and don’t just set a trap. Please think ahead.”

While it is legal to trap animal considered a pest, Lagonera reminded people there are rules to follow.

“And if you violate those rules, like say tossing the poor thing off a bridge, you can and will be prosecuted for it,” Lagonera said.

The person who threw the skunk off the bridge has been apprehended, Lagonera said.

Lagonera thanked his wife and kids for putting up with the smell in their home.

To video of the skunk rescue, click here.

