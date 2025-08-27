Spotify Adds Direct Messages For Sharing Songs, Podcasts: How It Works

Spotify is rolling out its new Messages feature, the music streaming giant announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The messaging tool will help users share their favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks without leaving the app.

Free and Premium users ages 16 and older will start getting access to Messages throughout late August. The one-on-one conversations will allow friends and family to swap tracks, send texts, and react with emojis.

Spotify said its direct messages are meant to build on its existing partnerships with several social media apps.

"As always, you should continue sharing Spotify content directly through your favorite platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, TikTok, and more," said Spotify. "Messages on Spotify are designed to complement these integrations, not replace them, and we're excited to continue offering more ways to drive hype for the Spotify content you love, wherever you are."

Spotify also said that DMs help artists and creators by making it easier for fans to share what they're listening to with friends and loved ones.

"Word of mouth is one of the most powerful ways for people to discover their next favorite track," Spotify said. "Spotify users have told us they want a dedicated space within the app to share songs, podcasts, or audiobooks they're excited about with friends and family, and an easy way to keep track of recommendations."

Messages live inside the app under a user's profile photo and work only with people they've already interacted with on Spotify, such as through shared playlists, Jams, or Family and Duo plans. Users can also see suggested contacts based on past activity.

DM requests can be accepted or rejected, and settings allow people to block accounts or opt out entirely. Messages are backed by "industry-standard encryption," and Spotify will use detection tools and moderators to flag illegal or harmful content.

Earlier in August, Spotify unveiled two new Instagram features: song previews for anyone posting a story and real-time music sharing in Notes, which are similar to status updates.

