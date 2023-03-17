Youth Baseball Coach, Sub Teacher Sexually Assaulted Teen Player In Morris County: Authorities

A 27-year-old substitute teacher and baseball coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen boy on his team for months, authorities in Morris County said.

Joseph Derose Jr., of Rockaway Township, who is a substitute teacher at Catherine A. Dwyer Elementary School, began a relationship with the 16-year-old boy in May 2021, and continued through January 2022, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Derose was the boy's baseball coach for various recreational and school-related teams during the specified time period, authorities said. The alleged assaults took place at the Derose's home, the victim’s home, Oak Meadows Field, and Fitness Factory Gym. The relationship ended when the victim was 17, authorities said.

Derose Jr. was arrested on March 16, on charges of two counts of second degree Sexual Assault with supervisory or disciplinary power over the victim, one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

Following his arrest, Derose was lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act. A motion for Pretrial Detention was filed on this date and a Detention hearing will be held on March 22.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

