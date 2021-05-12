WATCH: Teaneck Left Fielder's Stunning Catch Robs Pascack Valley Of Home Run

What would have been a home run for Pascack Valley was stolen by a fast-acting Teaneck left fielder during Tuesday's game in Hillsdale.

Pascack Valley was up 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Justin Meyer, a 16-year-old left fielder for Teaneck, saw the ball go up.

Teaneck sophomore, varsity left fielder Justin Meyer, 16. Justin Meyer

"I started running back and my teammates said they were telling me I was about to hit the fence, but I didn't hear them," said Meyer, a sophomore.

"I just saw the ball, I got under it, jumped and made the catch."

When Meyer came down, though, he felt his body hit the fence, and flipped over it.

The play was good. The play was counted as an out. The crowd went wild.

"It felt crazy," Meyer told Daily Voice. "It felt amazing to do that."

Pascack Valley won the game 3-0, but Teaneck has another shot at victory Wednesday afternoon.

"Yeah," said Meyer, "we’re gonna try to get back at them today."

