Viral Video Shows NJ Hockey Player Son Of Philly Flyers GM Pushing Wheelchair Down Stairs

The a viral video that shows son of Philadelphia Flyers Interim General Manager Danny Briere pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar is sparking outrage.

Carson Briere — who lived in Haddonfield, NJ and now plays hockey for Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA — was captured in the surveillance footage first riding around in the wheelchair with friends before pushing it all the way down the stairs.

Carson recognized his behavior in a statement issued by Mercyhurst, saying his actions reflect a “serious lack of judgement,” and that he is “deeply sorry.”

“The actions display din the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” the university said in a statement. “We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive.”

Danny Briere, who last week was promoted by the Flyers, issued a statement expressing shock at his son's "inexcusable" actions.

The video had more than 7.9M views as of Wednesday, March 15.

