Sparta Football Player Battling Aggressive Bone Cancer At Age 11 Gets Wave Of Community Support

The Sparta community is rallying for a 5th grader and youth football player who is preparing to undergo chemotherapy treatment after he was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

Daniel Bachkhaz, 11 in life and on the football field, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in early October, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical support and a social media post from his football team, the Sparta Spartans.

Since Daniel’s initial diagnosis, the post says that the cancer has continued to spread to his lungs, lymph nodes, pelvis, knee, and various parts of his leg.

Daniel will soon require several months of chemotherapy and radiation at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“…the Bachkhaz family has found out the most devastating news any family could hear,” reads the campaign, which had raised upward of $30,500 by around 350 donors as of Friday, Oct. 28.

“There are many unknowns, especially financial costs, so let’s come together as a community to support the Bachkhaz family as much as we can through this unimaginable time.”

Meanwhile, Daniel’s football team is also coming together as a community. During their last home game on Saturday, Nov. 5, fans, players, and cheerleaders are asked to wear yellow as a “yellow out” event.

The game will also include a gift card collection at the snack shack.

“Be strong and keep god in your heart,” reads a tribute on the fundraiser. “You and your family got this. Have faith, my friend, we’re all hopeful and cheering you on!”

Follow Sparta Spartans Youth Football & Cheer on Facebook for the latest updates, and click here to view/donate to ‘Let’s Help the Bachkhaz Family as a Community’ on GoFundMe.

