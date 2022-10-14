Son Of Ex-Steelers, Eagles, Jets QB's Fled Scene Of Crash Killing Dad Of 2: Reports

The son of a Super Bowl champion— who played for the Steelers', Eagles, Jets, Bruncos, and Vikings— Quarterback Bubby Brister, has turned himself in to authorities in Louisiana in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, according to multiple media outlets.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, fled the scene after crashing a black Range Rover SUV into that 44-year-old Jude Jarreau at Ben Hur Road near the Louisiana State University campus, The Advocate reported.

Jarreau died at the scene, but Brister was seen turning onto a nearby street after the crash, the outlet reports.

The younger Brister, a rising football star in his own right as Louisiana Tech University's quarterback, was notified by authorities of the deadly crash “within hours” his attorney, John McLindon, told WAFB. Who also told the outlet that Brister did not know he was responsible for the death until the next day.

Apparently, he tried to turn himself in but due to the Columbus Day holiday, he was delayed until Wednesday, Oct. 12, multiple outlets reported.

Brister has been held on a felony hit and run charge on a $10,000 at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, WBRZ reports.

Brister is the son of Walter Andrew “Bubby” Brister III, who was the Steelers QB from 1986 to 1992, before going to the Philadelphia Eagles, then the New York Jets, then leaving the region to play for the Denver Broncos—while he was there the team won the Super Bowl twice— then he was on to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his career at Kansas City Chiefs as an offseason and/or practice squad member in 2001.

Jarreau was a fan of the younger Brister's team, LSU, and loved golfing, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family, according to his obituary.

His family and friends have been sharing their loss on social media.

He is survived by his daughters, Ali Grace Burt - Jarreau and Presley Marie Jarreau; parents, Clair "Tut" Acosta Cassard and Oliver Cassard and John Jarreau; brother, Kurt Jarreau (Stephanie); sister, Paige Cassard; niece, Hadley Jarreau and nephews Hayes and Aven Jarreau; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as detailed in his obituary.

Jarreau's funeral was held Thursday, October 13 in Donaldsonville.

